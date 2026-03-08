Designing digital futures with women at the centre

Connecting the Unconnected is a monthly column by the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) that explores how technology can drive inclusion and governance in India. Today’s Women’s Day column focuses on how DEF initiatives place communities, particularly women, at the centre of digital transformation.

As India accelerates toward an increasingly digital society, the promise of technology is often framed in terms of connectivity, innovation, and scale. Yet for millions of women living in rural, remote, and historically marginalised communities, the digital transformation unfolding around them remains uneven. Access to devices, reliable connectivity, and digital literacy is only part of the challenge.

More fundamental questions remain: Who designs digital systems? Whose realities shape them? And who benefits from them?

For many women across India’s last mile, digital systems can simultaneously promise opportunity and multiply existing inequalities. Social norms, mobility constraints, unpaid care work, language barriers, and affordability continue to limit women’s participation in digital life. When technology is designed without considering these realities, infrastructure may exist on paper but fail in practice.

Over the past two decades, the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) has worked to address these gaps by placing communities, particularly women, at the centre of digital transformation. Rather than treating women as passive beneficiaries of technology, DEF’s approach recognises them as leaders, facilitators, and entrepreneurs who shape how digital systems function at the grassroots.

Across India, thousands of rural women are now acting as information intermediaries, digital service providers, and community leaders. Through initiatives that combine infrastructure, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and governance facilitation, they are translating connectivity into meaningful access for their communities.

Two initiatives illustrate how this model is enabling women to transform digital access into agency.

From connectivity to community access

Digital infrastructure is often measured through statistics: the number of towers installed, fibre laid, or villages connected. But connectivity alone does not automatically translate into meaningful access. For women in rural areas, digital participation is deeply social, shaped by trust, safety, local institutions, and community support.

One example of this approach is the Samriddh Village – Integrated Phygital Services Pilot , implemented with the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The initiative demonstrates how combining physical infrastructure with digital services can create inclusive village-level ecosystems. The project leverages BharatNet connectivity to integrate education, healthcare, agriculture, financial services, and e-governance through local digital hubs known as Samriddhi Kendras.

These centres bring together physical and digital service delivery, often referred to as a “phygital” model, allowing rural citizens to access government services, telemedicine, digital skilling, and market linkages within their own communities.

Equally important is who facilitates this access in meaningful ways. Women play a critical role in helping families navigate digital platforms, submit applications for welfare schemes, access tele-consultations, or connect to learning resources. The initiative anchors digital public infrastructure (DPI) in community spaces and human support systems, demonstrating that meaningful connectivity must be designed around people’s lived realities.