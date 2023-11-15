‘Give jobs instead of loan waivers’: Discontent and joy as Chhattisgarh parties eye farmers’ vote

From loan waivers to increased paddy prices, issues surrounding farmers have taken centre-stage in the campaigns and manifestos for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

But what do farmers across the state think of such poll promises? How much do farmers trust them and how many of these announcements have been fulfilled?

In Raikot village on the road to Jagdalpur from Dantewada, Bhaktjan Sethiya, a 25-year-old paddy farmer, is satisfied with the Bhupesh Baghel government’s procurement and dismisses reports about money transfers being delayed.

Meanwhile, several farmers say they had been promised a bonus by the erstwhile Raman Singh government but had received those benefits for only three years after pressure from several corners. While the BJP is promising a bonus in paddy procurements again, Narayanpur’s Balchandra Manikupi asked “who will trust” the party when its government “couldn’t” give such amounts during its tenure.

Dayaram Sethia, on the other hand, wants more than farm loan waivers. “Youngsters must be given jobs…instead of waiving off loans, the government must increase employment avenues.”

