‘Don’t want to be kingmaker’: Janta Congress’s Amit Jogi on Chhattisgarh poll alliances

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh chief and son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, Amit Jogi will contest against incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel in Patan constituency, nearly 25 km from capital Raipur.
Patan, a stronghold of Baghel since 1993, has been witnessing poll fights between the CM and his distant nephew Vijay Baghel, a BJP candidate. Jogi, 46, will be contesting from the constituency for the first time.
On his campaign trail in Patan, Jogi spoke to Newslaundry on his party’s footing in the current polls against its five-seat victory in 2018, poll promises, and the prospect of being a kingmaker.
“Congress is in my blood. I will prefer the worst Congress government over the best BJP government,” said Jogi. However he added that he “doesn’t want to be a kingmaker”.
Watch: ‘Don’t want to be kingmaker’: Janta Congress’s Amit Jogi on poll alliances, taking on Baghel
