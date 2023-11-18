Bhupesh Baghel: Social justice champion or protector of caste elite interests?

Agnish, who hails from the Satnami SC community of Chhattisgarh, is part of a growing national network of Ambedkarite scholars and student activists who have been collaborating since the 2016 Rohith Vemula movement.

He is also part of a Neo-Buddhist Ambedkarite fraternity of scholars and intellectuals in Raipur, along with Naresh Sahu, which lobbies with leaders from anti-caste political parties in Chhattisgarh to take Ambedkarite positions on a variety of issues. This includes the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), Johar Chhattisgarh Party (JCP), Amit Jogi’s Janata Congress (JC), and Arvind Netam’s Hamar Raj Party (HRP). Together, these parties are expected to win a clutch of seats, and also about 7% of the vote in these elections by Baghel’s own admission in interviews to the press.

Back in Kerala, Agnish is also a member of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), which was formed at his university after the death of Rohith Vemula at the Hyderabad Central University in 2016.

When we met with his fraternity in Raipur during the elections, Agnish said that it is his mission to use his ‘Ambedkarite lens’, which he has acquired over the last eight years through scholarly research and campus activism, to impact ideas on social justice policies in his home state.

“For instance, if agriculture loan waivers are going to be a recurring phenomenon in the state, then it’s not unreasonable to pause at some point to ask what makes Chhattisgarhiya farmers incapable of improving their credit worthiness,” he said, adding, “What we should be asking is whether agriculture is an unprofitable caste occupation that a majority of lowered castes are forced to perform.”

Affirmative action through reservations in government jobs and education is one way of demolishing these structures. And Baghel has done well on that count to propose an increment in quotas to better represent various sections in proportion to their population. In 2022, he passed two bills to provide 76% reservation for SC (13%), ST (32%), OBC (27%), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS, 4%).

One could argue that this is not enough, that the OBC reservation should be 45% because that's the estimate of their share in the population. Actually, if settlers from other states are subtracted from calculations, the percentage of SC, ST, and OBCs who are indigenous to Chhattisgarh shoots up further to more than 95% of the population. You could argue that 95% should be the minimum cutoff before the EWS quota can be added in the state. Not to forget the long standing demand that SC and ST categories should not be treated as homogeneous blocks and that there should be further categorisation based on the size of individual social groups that have been lumped together in these two categories.

“It can also be argued that Baghel’s move is a positive interim measure until a proper caste census is conducted to establish the true numbers of the the ruling castes, the various non-Brahmin castes in the OBC list, as well as the groups under SC and ST,” said Agnish, pointing out, “The ball is in the Prime Minister’s court.”

To Baghel’s credit, his cabinet too was more reflective of the enormous diversity of Chhattisgarh.

The previous BJP cabinet led by Raman Singh was filled with ministers from privileged castes, starting with the Chief Minister who belongs to a Rajput family hailing from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh’s government was also perceived to represent an old settler-colonial class of merchants and mine owners from the Brahmin-Bania castes, hailing from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

“The most prominent ministers in the Raman Singh government were Brahmins and Banias hailing from outside the state like Rajesh Munath, Brijmohan Agarwal, Amar Agarwal, and Prem Prakash Pandey. In Baghel’s cabinet, TS Singh Deo is one of the few upper castes,” said Naresh Sahu, who is also a centrally-sponsored postdoctoral fellow at Raipur’s PRS state University.

Businessmen from these groups, Naresh said, have been prospecting here ever since the outside world learnt of Chhattisgarh’s natural riches more than a century ago — medicinal plants, rare forest produce, timber, iron ore, coal, bauxite, and, more recently, diamonds.

Social justice or old wine, new bottle?

Ashna Singh, an assistant professor of Law at the National Law University in Bengaluru who teaches a course on Caste and Law, said that the emergence of OBC leaders across the country has also taken a toll on the Dalit agenda in the anti-caste movement.

Ashna, who hails from the Chamar SC community of Uttar Pradesh, started her PhD research at the NLU in Lucknow the year Rohith Vemula passed away. She said that the intensity of the nationwide ‘Justice for Rohith’ struggle pushed her to go beyond her PhD research to explore Ambedkarite theory. Ambedkar’s insights on the legislative process, she said, helped her analyse anti-caste law-making and politics in the Hindi states.

“The Rohith struggle had a profound impact on my study of relations between Dalits and all other so-called progressive groups in the country,” she said.

She recalled that it was after Rohith Vemula’s institutional murder that several Dalit intellectuals began to ask hard questions about non-application or improper implementation of reservation policies. “This became part of popular public discourse on social media and elsewhere and political parties sensed the pulse of the marginalised masses,” she said. “Riding on this new-found understanding of what common people from marginalised communities want, political parties began to push for caste census and an increase in the quantity of reservations,” Ashna added.

Ashna is also a supporter of the recently formed All India Independent Scheduled Caste Association (AIISCA), started by Rahul Sonpimple, former JNU leader and co-founder of the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA).

Sonpimple’s organisation is led by his Dalit comrades from different parts of the country who were part of various Ambedkarite student movements of the last decade. At their inaugural conference at Nagpur in Maharashtra last month, which Ashna attended, the AIISCA declared that their main demand is reservations in the private sector, which includes a share of government contracts as well as privately held capital.

Ashna sees the Ambedkarite Buddhist movement and the politics of the AIISCA as efforts to consolidate the Dalit movement after the turbulence of the last decade. She described them as “nation building projects”.

According to her, the new kind of anti-caste politics triggered by the Rohith movement created two major problems for Dalits who are not just oppressed by the most privileged castes but also by communities listed under OBC.

“First, the caste census and upward revisions in reservations mainly cater to the dominant castes that form a major chunk of votes in several states. In such a situation, the Dalit cause tends to be subservient to an overall vision of ‘Bahujan’ emancipation.

“And second, the quantity of reservations itself will not make much of a difference as public sector jobs are increasingly being contractualised or there is no recruitment, or stay orders on recruitments that remain unresolved for years. A quantitative increase in reservation means very little or is an illusion when the pie is already shrunken.

“The private sector is not even a part of this pie. Further, such quantitative increases will most likely end up in courts as they breach the 50% rule set by the Supreme Court in the Indira Sawhney case. Therefore, these measures might pass the test of the electorate but fail the test of the court. The anticipated beneficiaries are placed in a situation where they have to bear the larger risk that comes with these illusory measures,” she said.

Ashna said that Baghel’s handling of the reservation question has all these contradictions that are visible in the rest of the country and pointed to the entire rigmarole that his much-touted Bills got into.

In August this year, under pressure from anxious students and job seekers, the Baghel government decided to revert to the reservation matrix of 58% created by the Raman Singh government. This was after the Supreme Court lifted a ban on the previous BJP government’s move to raise reservations to 58% from the figure of 50%.

As for his own two Bills that took the figure to 76%, they are languishing before the Governor. It is ironic that Anusuiya Uikey, who was the first Adivasi Governor of the Adivasi dominated state, stymied the most important social justice legislation pushed by the state’s first OBC CM. Uikey and Baghel were colleagues in the Congress unit of undivided Madhya Pradesh until she quit to join the BJP in 1998.

Ashna dismissed the whole exercise as a charade for votes, saying, “I don’t think Baghel realistically thought it would make it past the Governor, let alone the courts.”

A small share in a small piece of the pie

All these numbers and percentages raise a simple question — 58% or 50% or 76% of what? Whatever it means in terms of seats in educational institutions depends on which institutions follow the reservation system and those that are exempted from following it. As for government jobs, they are less than 2% of the job market.