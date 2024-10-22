High security in Chennai as Diwali festival rush in markets begins

The Greater Chennai Police have taken necessary precautions and the city is under heavy security to ensure smooth and safe Diwali celebrations.

The city police commissioner has deployed 18,000 officers to oversee the security measures. With a heavy influx of shoppers expected, police personnel will be stationed at key locations across the city, including Washermenpet, T. Nagar, Flower Bazar, Kilpauk, Purasawalkam, Parry’s and Anna Nagar.

Chennai City Police Commissioner M. Arun has instructed the police to focus on crowd control, crime prevention, and traffic management.

In preparation, 17 temporary watchtowers have been set up in commercial hubs. Of these, T. Nagar has seven watchtowers, while Washermenpet and Kilpauk have three each, and Flower Bazar has four.

Additionally, the Commissioner’s office has announced the establishment of five temporary police control rooms and ten help desks in T. Nagar, Washermenpet, Purasawalkam and Flower Bazar.

To enhance security, 42 additional CCTV cameras have been installed in Washermenpet and T. Nagar -- the two areas expected to see the largest crowds due to their extensive shopping centres.

Arrangements have also been made to reunite lost children with their families.

Safety slogans, crime prevention tips, and precautionary messages will be broadcast on large LED screens placed in shopping malls and markets.

Nineteen public address systems installed at key shopping hubs will provide frequent instructions to help prevent the theft of valuables, such as mobile phones, jewellery, and money.

The public address systems will also be used to help manage traffic and prevent congestion. Four drone cameras -- two each in Flower Bazar and T. Nagar -- will be deployed to monitor the crowds.

Officers in plain clothes will be positioned throughout busy areas, including markets and shopping hubs, while regular patrols on two-wheelers and four-wheelers will help prevent untoward incidents.

The police will also conduct random baggage checks using mobile X-ray scanners. Special security measures have been put in place near shops selling firecrackers.

In case of emergencies, 108 ambulances with medical teams will be on standby for immediate deployment.