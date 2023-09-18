Demolition of Chennai’s T3 international terminal to begin soon

Ahead of the phase 2 of the expansion of the new integrated airport in Chennai, demolition work on the old T3 terminal where international flights used to land will begin by next month, reports say. The integrated airport, which is still under construction, began functioning in July this year, while simultaneously T3 was shut down. Now the building is being demolished too. The process, reports say, is scheduled to be completed in the next 2 to 3 months.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) reportedly told The Hindu that the work on phase 2 of the integrated airport was expected to begin by early next year. The project cost for phase 2 is Rs.2,467 crores and it will cover an area of 2,20,972 sq meters. It is expected to be completed by 2025. According to the Hindu, on completion, the international terminal will be at the centre, flanked on either side by domestic terminals.

As mentioned, phase 1 of the integrated airport became fully operational in July after trial runs in April and May. On April 8 Prime Minister Narandera Modi had inaugurated it. At the time, DT Next had reported that the airport capacity was expected to increase from 23 million passengers per year to 30 million passengers.