Union govt raises interest rate for 5-year recurring deposit

The government has kept interest rates of all key small savings schemes unchanged for the October-December period, except for the five-year recurring deposit, which has been hiked from 6.5 percent to 6.7 percent.

The Finance Ministry, which revises interest rates for small saving schemes after every quarter, announced the new rates on Friday for the period between October 1 and December 31, 2023.

The rates of all other key schemes like PPF (7.1 percent), Sukanya Samriddhi scheme (8 per cent), Kisan Vikas Patra (7.5 percent), monthly income account scheme (7.4 percent), national saving certificate (7.7 percent) and senior citizen savings scheme (8.2 percent) as well as saving deposits (4 percent), have been kept unchanged.