Reliance continues to lead Wizikey’s NewsmakersIndia Ranking by a wide margin

Reliance Industries -- India’s largest corporate by revenues, profits, market value as well as social impact -- topped the 2023 Wizikey News Score ranking as the country’s most visible corporate in the media.

The Wizikey’s News Score is determined by the volume of news, headlines presence, reach of publications and readership.

Reliance has continued to top the Wizikey News Score annual rankings since their inception for each of the last four years. Most importantly, Reliance has improved its News Score year after year.

For its #1 position Reliance has a News Score of 96.46 for 2023. It was 92.56 for 2022, which was a marked improvement from its News Score of 84.9 in 2021.

Wizikey’s News Score is the world’s first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Machine Learning and media intelligence. The News Score takes into account various key criteria like volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership.

The score ranges from 0 to 100, and is based on monitoring of over 400,000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter, and is a standard metric score that measures PR efficiency.

According to Wizikey’s research, Reliance stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of PR efficiency. The RIL’s score at 216.8k in the Volumeparameter, 31.5k under the Headlines parameter, 14.3k under the Publication parameter and 74bn on the Readership criteria – each parameter representing a wide 58 per cent-167 per cent gap over the second-placed SBI.

Reliance Industries is followed by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtelin top 5.

Role of a vibrant and savvy Corporate Communications team is extremely important in ensuring media visibility for any company.

The continuing leadership in the Wizikey rankings is yet another feather in the cap for Reliance’s in-house communications team, which has won multiple accolades in the past.



