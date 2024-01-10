Over the next 5 yrs, Adani Group will invest over Rs 2 lakh cr in Gujarat: Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said on Wednesday that over the next five years, the Adani Group will invest over Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat -- that is USD 25 billion -- thereby creating over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“Today, I commit to further investments. We are constructing the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, generating 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 square kms, even visible from space. We are expanding the green supply chain for an 'Atmanirbhar' Bharat and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem. This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production”, Adani said at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Ahmedabad.

Adani said at the previous summit he had announced investments of over Rs 55,000 crore by 2025. “We have already surpassed Rs 50,000 crore across the various sectors I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

He said Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extraordinary vision. “It has all your hallmark signatures, merging grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance, and flawless execution. It ignited a nationwide movement as all our states marched forward - competing - and - cooperating - to fundamentally remodel India’s industrial landscape,” he said.

“The statistics of the past decade are remarkable: Since 2014, India's GDP has grown by 185 per cent, and per capita income by a stunning 165 per cent. This achievement is unparalleled, especially considering this decade's geopolitical conflicts and pandemic challenges.

"Hon’ble Prime Minister, your achievements on the international stage are equally remarkable. You have taken us from a country seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms. The Solar Alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualized, and your leadership at the G20 platform, set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order. Adding the Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history,” Adani said.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister, you don't just predict the future; you shape it. You have reoriented India to become the world’s fastest growing nation, and positioned her as the global social champion driven by the twin philosophies of Vasudeva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru.

"And the best is yet to come. With your foresight in harnessing India's youth to build a Vikshit Bharat and make India a fully developed nation by 2047, you have ensured that the India of today is poised to shape the global future of tomorrow,” Adani added.