‘My novel is a tribute to Discovery of India’: Anjum Hasan on writing History’s Angel

Alif seems to live in the past, thinking about history. Yet he also seems to be running away from personal histories, like his father’s past, or his own past with Prerna [his old flame]. How did you approach writing this contradiction?

Alif is somebody who prefers to live in his head and not necessarily deal with the more immediate challenges in his personal or work life. He’s not a confrontational person who intervenes when he sees trouble, he likes to retreat. Sometimes that can come across like a moral failing in his character. But I wanted that contrast, somebody who’s not very practical-minded, not a doer, shy, a daydreamer. The fact that he has this wonderful grip on the history of the city and the history of the country seemed like an anachronism to me. He doesn’t always have what are known as life skills, but he’s valuable in another way that is not recognised as valuable anymore.

Of course, he doesn’t always get away with it. There is a price to pay for not living in the present. I think the life of action is sometimes overrated, but then to be too much of a thinking figure can also be dangerous. The contrast is like Hamlet and Don Quixote. There’s a wonderful essay by Turgenev , the Russian writer, on Hamlet and Don Quixote. He sets up a binary between these two characters, because Don Quixote is always rushing out to do things; he’s a man of action, even if the action is misplaced. He will want to help people in distress and will charge at imaginary enemies, believing they are real. Hamlet is so in his head, unsure of what would be the right thing to do, always agonising. Turgenev’s point is that these two characters are contemporaries — Don Quixote was created around the same time that Shakespeare wrote Hamlet — so in a way they’re both modern figures, but very different models for how to live.

I don’t recall if I was thinking explicitly of that essay but it now seems to me a really good way to understand Alif, because he is a bit of a Hamlet character who sees too much. He’s very sensitive, but he doesn’t want to dirty his hands or take sides. His positions can be a cop-out. To me there’s a certain charm in that he tries to be the non-actor, but like I said, it can also come with a price.