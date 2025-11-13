Historical fiction on Hyderabad’s annexation through a teenager’s eyes: Book excerpt

Farishteh

Havovie and I followed the path of hexagonal grey stones that led from the cottage she and Uncle Darius shared to the banquet hall. Her glossy black hair gleamed in the afternoon sun. If she stood still, I’d probably catch my reflection in it. Uniformed gardeners waved at us as they hosed the lawns and flowering bushes before the club’s guests emerged from their siestas.

‘Remember Farishteh, if anyone asks, we’re cousins.’ Havovie expected everyone to obey her edicts even when she came up with implausible scenarios.

‘What’s the sense of lying, Havovie? What if they discover we’re not related.



‘I don’t know how else to explain the intimacy between our families.’

‘Their opinions shouldn’t matter. We’re never going to meet any of them again. And this cousin’s story isn’t believable. We don’t even belong to the same faith.’

With a swing of her shoulder-length bob, she turned around. ‘That’s what makes us different from everyone else.’

‘Nor do we look similar from any angle ’

‘I told you the obvious is boring. To make people wonder is the fun part.’

I stood half a head taller than Havovie. She was pale like Lady Feroza, while I had inherited the florid complexion of our purported Central Asian ancestors.

‘It’s too late now. Everyone at the club thinks we’re cousins.’ After a pause, she said, ‘Daddy is a strange man.’

Had she just realized that? I wondered. Aloud, I said, ‘Surely, you don’t mean that.’

‘I most certainly do. The highlight of his day is to play billiards and tennis with your father in the mornings and to dine at Lyndewoode House every evening. Between your father and Uncle Haaris, no one else gets a word in edgeways, and your mother’s always drifting off to sleep. Yet, he enjoys their company and ignores the women at the club who throw themselves at him.’

He must prefer to pay attention to women who paid him none—like Mama. ‘Why would you want your father to be interested in other women?’

‘You have met my mother, haven’t you?’