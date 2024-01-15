How we can make school celebrations inclusive

A young mother excitedly read out the school circular to her 6-year-old, telling her that she was required to come to school the next day for Christmas celebrations wearing clothes in any of the three Christmas colours of red, green and white. The child’s face fell when she realised she did not have any ‘nice’ clothes in the colours mentioned.

The mother messaged me, and I immediately suggested that we go buy her a new dress. The mother replied that we could do that but what about the other children in the school who may not be able to afford this sudden expense? Kicking myself for not thinking better, I told her I completely agreed with her. We decided that she would explain this to the child. I wondered whether a child of six would be able to understand but, to my surprise, she did. Not only did she wear what she had but went off to school happy and excited about the Christmas celebration.

I remembered how a few of my schoolmates, from back when I was in school, did not come to school on the days we wore ‘coloured dress’. They avoided being in settings that would make them feel ‘less’ than others. The struggle to fit in is real and life-long for most of us but harder for some.