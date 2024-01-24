BMTC issues orders on guidelines to be followed if a minor is seen travelling alone

According to the order, if the children’s behaviour is confusing or suspicious, they should be identified and asked about their guardians. The Child Helpline number 1098 can be contacted if the children give confusing answers, take them to the nearest police station, or get the phone number of the parents from the children and inform them. All the driving staff should be informed regarding the guidelines.

“Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is a public service organisation, with the commitment to provide efficient, good, convenient transport services to the commuters of Bangalore city and outer regions, 57,659 services are being performed daily by 5,575 buses covering 11.35 lakh km. An average of 40 lakh passengers are making use of the facility. The organisation is at the forefront of providing safe and reliable service to passengers in the public sector, in which the driving staff of the organisation plays a major role. In recent times, due to stressful life of parents and guardians, lack of time, children's stubbornness, and immaturity among others, minor children are going out of the house without the knowledge of the parents. Not only the parents and guardians are worried, but the health of the society is getting damaged,” the order read.