Meta denies exploring ads in WhatsApp to 'boost revenue'

Meta on Friday refuted a report which claimed that the Mark Zuckerberg-run company is planning to put ads in WhatsApp, which has over 2 billion users globally, including more than 500 million in India alone.

Reacting to a Financial Times report which claimed that Meta teams were exploring ads in WhatsApp as the social network “seeks revenue boost, saying “discussions are at an early stage and include possible subscription fee”.

Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp at Meta, said that the report is false.

“We aren't doing this (exploring ads). Also it looks like you misspelled Brian’s (WhatsApp Co-founder Brian Acton) name,” Cathcart posted on X.

According to the report, Meta has been working to “shore up its advertising revenue, which took a hit during a period of macroeconomic uncertainty”.

Earlier reports have claimed that WhatsApp may finally bring advertisements to its platform to monetise it better.

Facebook Founder Zuckerberg acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014.

Unlike Instagram, which Facebook bought in 2012 for roughly $1 billion, WhatsApp doesn’t show ads.