Zoom announced that it will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers and employees for its IT, security, and business operations for the new technology centre in Bengaluru.

Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced that it has set up a technology centre in Bengaluru, which will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centres and support engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters.

Zoom announced that it will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers and employees for its IT, security, and business operations in the area. Employees will work from home until the pandemic-related remote work has subsided.

Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom, also said that the company will be hiring for its legal and HR departments but did not disclose an exact figure of how many employees Zoom is looking to hire.

“Zoom is focused on providing the best unified communications experience in the world and we are thrilled to open a technology centre in Bangalore, which will be an innovation hub for our communications platform. The talent in India is truly exceptional and we are looking forward to expanding our DevOps, IT, Security, and Business Operations teams here as we scale our operations,” Velchamany added.

Zoom currently has its India headquarters in Mumbai, which the company expects to triple in size, and two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Velchamy said that these data centres have grown four times in capacity in the last 3-4 months and that the company may even look at adding more data centres in the country. Zoom has a total of 17 data centres currently across the globe, including one in China.

“India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here. We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand,” Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom said.

On comparisons with JioMeet

After several users pointed out that Reliance Jio’s newly launched video conferencing platform looked like a copy of Zoom, the company, on Tuesday, said that User Interface (UI) is just one aspect of the entire platform and that it is not threatened by competition.

Without naming JioMeet directly, Aparna Bawa, COO at Zoom said that Zoom has competed with much larger companies since its existence and has ‘not only survived but thrived’.

After Reliance Jio announced the launch of JioMeet earlier this month, a Twitter user pointed out that JioMeet is a replica of its rival Zoom in terms of how the app looks. The user pointed that from the landing page of the app to the process of joining a meeting and even the user profile and the ‘About’ page looked strikingly similar to Zoom, barring minor differences.

“We welcome competition… What makes Zoom special is multi-fold, it’s not just UI, it’s the backend architecture that delivers quality. Competition only makes us stronger,” Aparna added during a media briefing.

The company also reiterated that it is not a Chinese company, but an American one, and said that Zoom has the highest level of security in place.

“I cannot comment on rumours, but we are a US company, listed on Nasdaq, and headquartered in San Jose. Our founder is a US citizen, a testimony of the American dream, and has been in the country since 20 years. And this is who we will be 20 years from now,” Aparna said.

Specifically speaking about concerns raised by the government of India, she said that the company is constantly engaging with the government and is so far optimistic about its future in India.

“We are constantly looking for feedback. We take as much as we can. We may not use all of it, but want to take as much feedback as we can and innovate and make Zoom feature-rich, easy to use and very safe,” she added.