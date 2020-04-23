Zoom alternative â€˜Say Namasteâ€™ launched in beta version in India

Atom Tech Shorts

An Indian company could provide the alternative to the video conferencing app Zoom. The company, Inscripts is trying to develop an all-in-one communications suite like some of the tools available already.

Zoomâ€™s usage grew multi-fold as soon as the work from home practice was adopted in many countries. It is still one of the most widely used apps for setting up official meetings and private virtual gatherings. The app has however been under the scanner following reports of security vulnerabilities in it. Though Zoom says it is working on fixing some of the issues many people have started seriously looking for alternatives.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Say Namaste app is reportedly being used by around 500,000 people currently and is in the beta version, according to co-founder Anuj Garg.

To use Say Namaste, the user has to first develop a meeting link. A random 10-digit ID can be used to do this. A four-digit password then will have to be created and shared with those to be included in the meeting. They all could join the meeting with the password once they input the link ID.

This is different from what happens with Zoom where you enter and wait in the waiting room till someone lets you in or authorizes you. Despite that there have been reports of â€˜Zoombombingâ€™ from all over.

The area Inscripts is working on is the encryptions standards to be adopted for Say Namaste. The company says it already has a model where it has been offering its communication software Comet Chat to its customers in the medical and banking sectors where encryption is being adopted. Once they find the perfect fit, they will possibly release the stable version for everyone to download and use.

Incidentally, Say Namaste is not available yet for mobile users. The company says they have submitted the apps for Android and iOS systems to the respective companies and are awaiting the approval to include in the app stores.

There is also work going on to increase the capacity to handle 100 callers from the current level of 25. Users of Say Namaste will have the features of screen sharing, file sharing and text chats within the app.

The other video conferencing applications available include Google Meet, Skype and Cisco Webex and are all used extensively as well. The Indian app will have to compete with all of them to find a place for itself in the millions of homes and offices across the world.