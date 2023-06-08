Support us

The ad, which uses the character Kachra from Lagaan to symbolically represent garbage that can be recycled into everyday objects, was taken down by Zomato on June 8.

Actor Aditya Lakhia as 'Kachra' in the Zomato adAditya Lakhia as 'Kachra' in the Zomato ad / YouTube
Flix Controversy Thursday, June 08, 2023 - 13:55
Written by  TNM Staff

Facing criticism on the internet for its recent marketing campaign titled 'Recycling Kachra’, popular online food delivery platform Zomato has taken down the advertisement from YouTube and other social media platforms. The campaign featured actor Aditya Lakhia, known for his portrayal of 'Kachra' in Ashutosh Gowariker's Hindi film Lagaan (2001), and drew backlash for allegedly dehumanising the Dalit character. In the ad, Zomato used the character of Kachra, whose name translates to waste, to symbolically represent him as garbage that can be recycled into everyday objects. The commercial depicts him as a human table, hand towel, lamp, flower pot, paper, paperweight, watering can, and various types of jackets.

Following the release of the ad on Monday, June 5, many people, including filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, accused Zomato of promoting casteism. Neeraj took to Twitter on Thursday, expressing his displeasure by stating, "Kachra from Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. Zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!" Several others echoed similar sentiments, criticising the insensitivity and poor taste of the ad, and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Although the film Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, is widely regarded as a modern-day classic and had a significant impact on Hindi cinema, it has also faced criticism over the years for tokenism, specifically in naming its only Dalit character as 'garbage' and denying him agency within his own story.

A Twitter user highlighted the contextual significance of Kachra's character in Lagaan and its implications within the larger spectrum of commercial entertainment in India. The user mentioned feeling uncomfortable watching the ad as it seemed to depict the character engaging in dehumanising and menial tasks, even if done figuratively as 'waste' rather than directly referencing his Lagaan character. While acknowledging the sly wordplay attempted by Zomato, the user found it challenging to separate the character's context from their perception while watching the actor perform those actions.

Some users attributed the alleged casteist nature of Zomato's campaign to a lack of diversity within the company, while others threatened to delete the app unless the ad was promptly removed, urging the platform to be more sensitive in retrospect. Additionally, calls have been made for filing an FIR (First Information Report) against Zomato for the casteist nature of the advertisement.

Zomato, which took down the video on Thursday, issued a statement that the intention behind the campaign was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way. “Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video,” it said.

 

Sign up to get Daily Wrap in your inbox

* indicates required