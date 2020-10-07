TNM MARKETING INITIATIVE

Ziqitza Healthcare celebrates World Patient Safety Day in Punjab

Felicitate Top10 Ambulance Corona Warriors who has served over 3000 patients in pandemic.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, Asia’s largest emergency service provider company, has served 32000 COVID cases from April to September with the support of its frontline Corona Warriors in Punjab. On the occasion of World Patient Safety Day that is celebrated on 17th September each year to increase awareness, solidarity and enhance the importance of patient safety. Ziqitza celebrated this day by felicitating and thanking all its EMS healthcare frontline ambulance team comprising of Paramedic and Driver in Punjab who have worked tirelessly and helped in saving lives in spite of the challenges and risks encountered during this pandemic. Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd has successfully served more than 2 million people in the state of Punjab. Ziqitza started its operations in Punjab in the year 2011 with about 242 ambulances in number. Ziqitza Healthcare operates in association with the state government for medical emergency services for the general public in Punjab.

During the last 6 months it is commendable to note that in Punjab apart from pandemic 108 services has served 21,64200 non COVID patients in the state with same commitment and dedication in the past 8 years of operations. To ensure patient safety has been Ziqitza’s prime objective whether we are transferring COVID or non COVID patient. To ensure this there is strict adherence to all protocols of hygiene, sanitization and fumigation in 229 ambulances across 22 districts in the state to ensure safety of the patients on board. The Ambulance Crew (Driver/Paramedic) and the Call Centre Executives has been trained in medical safety measures, social distancing protocols and provided safety wear to avoid any cross infections to patients.

Patient Safety Day is not only about patients but also to looks inwards at our primary health workers who are at the frontline serving the patient 365 days.Current COVID-19 pandemic has unveiled the dangers that health workers are facing such as infections, violence, stigma, psychological and emotional disturbances, illness and even death. Furthermore, working in stressful environments makes health workers more prone to errors which can lead to patient harm. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of the safety of health workers on priority on this World Patient Safety Day. Ziqitza has successfully served operations inAmritsar, Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Gurdasspur with around ambulances on ground and more than 390EMS healthcare workers who are on the frontline fighting the war against COVID 19 every day in the state. Ziqitza took this opportunity to thank its Health Corona Warriors and organised an online award ceremony for all its employees during the pandemic.

On this occasion, Mr. Saikat Mukherjee, Project Head at Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Punjab, said “Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd is extremely thankful and takes pride in having an efficient team on board. We value each staff member of the team driver, technicians, paramedics, call center executives and are truly thankful and grateful for their contribution. It’s because of their efforts that Ziqitza could successfully serve people of Punjab during the pandemic. Ziqitza is an emergency medical service provider and we understand the importance of timely palliative care in cases of medical emergencies and it is imperative to respond to such situations effectively to ensure patient safety. In keeping with our vision to become the foremost EMS player in the country, Ziqitza is committed to a standard of excellence which can only be achieved by recognizing our health workers efforts and our customer’spriorities.”

Ziqitza Limited has also ensured safety of all its staff and workforce keeping their health and well-being intact, following good practices at the workplace, care and hygiene protocols maintained at their call centers and ambulances while diligently looking into every call and transfer related to COVID 19 with utmost care. Ziqitza is determined to improve the healthcare conditions and medical services for the workforce and the people of Punjab.

Seeing the contribution of 108 Punjab in times of pandemic, the state government of Punjab is working towards its goal of introducing 77 new ambulances across 3 phases that will help support Ziqitza in its endeavors in their noble contribution of saving lives. All the Ambulances are going to be Swaraj Mazda BVI vehicle that are going to be locally produced within Punjab, keeping the safety, security of patients in mind. The Punjab government aims to launch these ambulances in phased manner across 22 districts in Punjab by December 2020. Thereby, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited is determined to reduce the number of fatalities caused due to accidents by providing timely emergency medical help to the people of Punjab within the golden hour.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited:

Ziqitza had been set up with a vision to assist in saving human lives by providing a leading network of fully equipped Advanced and Basic Life Support Ambulances across the developing world. Ziqitza is currently operating Ambulances, Medical Helplines, Mobile Medical units and Corporate Wellness Solutions across Mumbai, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab and Odisha, MP and Jharkhand. Ziqitza Rajasthan too in the past has played a key role in the patient safety. Ziqitza has currently more than 10,000 people working tirelessly, day and night, to serve people in India. Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd is currently operating more than 3300 ambulances across 16 states and has served more than 25 million people till date.