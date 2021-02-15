Yuvraj Singh booked for 'casteist' remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal

After his remarks sparked controversy in June 2020, Yuvraj Singh had issued an apology on Twitter.

The Haryana police have booked former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for making a "casteist slur" against Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuvraj Singh has been booked in an eight-month-old complaint, which was filed by Hisar-based Dalit activist Rajan Kalsan. The Hansi Police in Hisar district registered an FIR (first information report) on Sunday against the former India all-rounder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Filed in June 2020, Rajan said that during an Instagram live session with Rohit Sharma in April last year, Yuvraj allegedly made some casteist remarks against leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, which degraded and defamed the Dalit community. Yuvraj and Rohit Sharma were discussing Chahalâ€™s TikTok videos. He also alleged that the remarks were meant to provoke the community in an attempt to create unrest by hurting social sentiments of the country.

"I request you to press appropriate charges against Yuvraj Singh and arrest him," said the complainant.

Following the controversy, the 39-year-old former cricketer had come out with an apology on Twitter after facing a lot of backlash on social media. â€œThis is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the lines of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception," Yuvraj had tweeted.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express apology for the same," he added.

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 after representing India in 304 ODIs (One Day International), 58 T20Is and 40 Tests.