Yuvan Shankar Raja starts composing for Ajith's 'Valimai'

The composer is reuniting with Ajith after their recent release 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Ajith Kumarâ€™s new film Valimai, which marks his second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor, is currently progressing in a brisk phase. Being directed by H Vinoth, the film is tipped to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film.

The genre of the film is still unknown, however, reports have emerged that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time. An official announcement is yet awaited but reliable sources have confirmed that Ajith will don the khaki for an action-packed story.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is reuniting with Ajith after their recent release Nerkonda Paarvai. The latest update is that Yuvan Shankar Raja has started composing for the film. The news has been shared by the music director on social media posting a picture of himself at work.

The shooting came to a standstill in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury on the sets while filming a bike sequence. The shoot of the film resumed this September after a hiatus of six months and recently Ajith joined the sets in Hyderabad.

There are reports that Ajith got hurt when he performed a breathtaking bike stunt during the schedule. Ajith has got some injury on his shoulder and hands, but he didn't give up and finished the schedule without delay. Such daredevil stunts are not new for the actor fondly called Thala by his fans.

In an award ceremony, Kapoor revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. The makers are yet to announce the female lead while Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz and Huma Qureshi will reportedly be a part of this film.

Boney Kapoor made his southern debut as producer with Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film starred Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project was materialised to honorâ€™s Ajithâ€™s promise to Sridevi. It was late Srideviâ€™s wish that her husband produce a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo. Valimai marks the second time collaboration of Ajith and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai.

(Content provided by Digital Native)