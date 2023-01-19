Yuva Galam: Nara Lokesh to embark on 4,000-km padayatra

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will spend a year walking across Andhra Pradesh hoping to unite the youth of the state.

news Politics

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will embark on a 4,000-km padayatra in Andhra Pradesh from January 27. The padayatra will start from Kuppam in Chittoor district and will last for around 400 days. It will culminate at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. TDP politburo member, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Thursday, January 19, expressed confidence that the upcoming yatra would instil confidence among the youth in the State. “I am sure that the padayatra will play a major role in bringing back the TDP to power,” Yanamala said.

“The youth have no employment opportunities in the state throwing their future into oblivion and the Chief Minister, who assured the unemployed people a perfect job calendar while in Opposition, totally forgot his promise after coming to power,” he added. He also pointed out that the unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month extended during the TDP regime had been withdrawn. “Against this backdrop, the 'Yuva Galam' padayatra will certainly bring back self-confidence among the youth and bring political awareness among them,” he added.

Lokesh is expected to cover nearly 125 assembly constituencies. The son of former Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, he is scheduled to cover 10-12 kms daily. The padayatra will start around 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

Several leaders are expected to join Lokesh during the padayatra. Based on the area he is covering, local leaders and representatives from the communities in that region would accompany Lokesh. It is learnt that nearly 25,000 people have taken part in the missed call campaign of the TDP to show their interest in participating in the padayatra. He has several stops and interactions planned en route during the padayatra.



