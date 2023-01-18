AP man arrested on theft charges found dead in police station, four cops suspended

Ramanjaneyulu was accused of stealing some sheep and held on charges of theft on January 16, and was found dead in the police station the next day.

A man arrested on allegations of theft of sheep was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a police station in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Tuesday, January 17. Kuruba Ramanjaneyulu of Sanapa village in Atmakur mandal was found dead at the Rayadurgam police station. Police said he died by suicide. Anantapur district Superintendent of Police Fakirappa said that Circle Inspector Srinivasulu, two constables Madhu Babu and Ganganna and home guard Ramesh were suspended for dereliction of duties.

Some residents of his village had alleged that Ramanjaneyulu and another person Srinivasulu had stolen some sheep on Monday. They thrashed the accused and later handed them over to the police. Both the accused were subsequently shifted to Rayadurgam police station. According to The Hindu, the two men were booked under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and after being questioned, they were locked up in a computer room instead of the regular lock up. Ramanjaneyulu allegedly died by suicide on Monday night.

The SP questioned the police personnel as to why the accused was kept in the computer room, and not in the lockup. The body of the deceased was sent for autopsy as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the incident. The SP asked Anantapur in charge Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahboob Basha to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit a report for further action.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.