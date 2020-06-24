In a clear sign of the internal rift in Andhra's ruling party, Lok Sabha MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was served a show cause notice seeking an explanation for his remarks on the government led by YSRCP.

The notice was issued by party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy.

It all seems to have begun with Narsapuram MP's stand on several policy decisions taken by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government. The party in it's show cause notice alleged that Ramakrishna Raju has openly defied party lines on several occasions.

He recently sought protection alleging that his life was under threat from his own party men and went on to allege that the party is riddled with caste-based politics and various irregularities.

The MP had also taken a stand against YSRCP government's popular scheme aimed at introducing English medium education in state run schools.

Referring certain news reports and TV shows where Raju openly criticised the party and government, the notice said " In recent times, you have shown your disinclination to being a primary member of the Party which is discernible from various statements made by you on many party and Governmental programmes in the State of A.P. and you have publicly adopted a stand discordant with the YSRCP party line"

The party further took exception to the MP's remark that YSRCP MLAs were looting sand said this allegation was made 'without any evidence'. The notice also maintained that the MP has shown disrespect to YSRCP and CM YS Jagan besides stating that he has deviated from basic norms of civility in public discourse.

The party said that his actions have indicated his intent to move away and disassociate from the party. Giving him 7 days time to respond on the matter and developments, notice stated that the parliamentary party of YSRCP will take further action in "accordance with law."

However, sources say that Ramakrishna Raju was making calculated moves in order to shift loyalties to BJP, in fact his remarks over recent land auctions row of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) lands are indicative of the same.