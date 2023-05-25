YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy’s mother’s health is improving, says Kurnool hospital

Ahead of Telangana HC’s verdict on YSRCP MP Avinash’s anticipatory bail plea in former MP Vivekananda’s murder case, the hospital where he has remained holed up shared an update on his mother’s health.

As YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy awaits the Telangana High Court’s verdict in his anticipatory bail plea in the murder case of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kurnool’s Viswa Bharathi hospital has released an update on his mother YS Lakshmi’s health. According to the press release shared by the private hospital where she has been admitted since Friday, May 19, with complaints of chest-related problems, Lakshmi has shown significant progress in the past three days. The development comes amid reports of CBI planning to arrest Avinash from the hospital in Kurnool, where he has remained by his mother’s side for about a week.

After Avinash skipped CBI summons for the third time on May 22, citing his mother’s ill health, CBI officials arrived in Kurnool amid reports that they planned to arrest him. Since then, YSRCP workers and Avinash’s supporters have gathered outside the hospital in large numbers.

In the press release dated May 25, the Viswa Bharathi Super Speciality Hospital in Kurnool said, “This update is regarding the health status of Mrs Lakshmi garu who is admitted in CCU at Viswabharathi hospital, Kurnool. She has shown significant progress in past three days. Her vomiting subsided. Ultrasound abdomen did not show any significant pathology. Her oral intake improved. lonotropes were stopped yesterday. Her vitals are stable without ionotropes. We are planning to shift her to room soon and ambulate her. She is planned for elective coronary intervention.”

Though Avinash has appeared before the CBI on multiple occasions over the past few weeks, he has skipped summons thrice since May 16. After Avinash did not appear on May 22 for the third time, CBI officials arrived in Kurnool. On the same day, Avinash also wrote to the CBI seeking exemption from appearance time till May 27 in view of his mother's condition, and the pending hearing of his anticipatory bail petition.

After CBI arrested Avinash’s father Bhaskar on April 16 in the case, Avinash moved the Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail. A single judge of the HC, on April 19, granted interim protection from arrest and reserved judgement till April 25, and directed Avinash to appear in front of the CBI, while asking the CBI to provide a written questionnaire to Avinash and record the examination. However, the Supreme Court set aside the HC order on April 24, terming it “atrocious and unacceptable”. The Telangana High Court is yet to deliver its verdict on his anticipatory bail plea, and Avinash again moved the SC, which had directed the Telangana HC to list the case for hearing by a vacation bench on May 25.