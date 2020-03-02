YSRCP MLA says he may quit party if AP assembly doesn't stand against CAA

A sitting legislator of the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh has assured his constituents that the state government will take concrete steps to oppose the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking at an event in Guntur's BR Stadium on Sunday evening, Mohammad Musthafa Shaik, who represents Guntur East constituency, told the gathering that he would speak to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and ensure a resolution against the CAA is passed in the upcoming session of the state Legislature.

Speaking to TNM on Monday, Musthafa said, "Most of my constituents have been saying that Andhra Pradesh should also pass a resolution like other states (Kerala and West Bengal) against the CAA. I assured them that Jagan will pass a resolution in the upcoming session. I have full faith in the Chief Minister and so do the people."

Asked what would happen if the state decides not to pass a resolution, "I must stick to my word, so I said that I may quit the party and continue as an MLA. I will take a decision based on what happens."

Musthafa said that Muslims in the state are united, and are clear that they will support the party which takes up their demand.

"When I am one among the people and have been elected from them, even I have a moral responsibility and duty to listen to the people," he said.

When asked about his personal stand on the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, Musthafa said, "There are many poor people in the state, especially in the villages, who still don't have documents. They don't have enough knowledge about the issue. If they are suddenly asked to produce documents to prove their citizenship, then where will they go?"

"I do not deny that the Centre has the responsibility to keep a check on illegal migrants and also provide refugee in India to those who need it. But instead, they are initimidating Muslims who are already here. What happens to those who don't prove their citizenship? There are many questions. How is it just?" he added.

Musthafa said that the decision on the CAA taken by the Centre, was 'abrupt', and combined with the NRC, it created a fear among the Muslim community that they may be asked to leave the country or be detained. "I have political aspirations and I have faith in my party, but I am also duty-bound to the people who elected me," he added.