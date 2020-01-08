YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy attacked by unidentified protesters in Andhra

Controversy

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s car was damaged in the stone pelting. The YSRCP has accused opposition TDP for the attack.

YSRCP Macherla MLA and party whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was attacked by unidentified protesters on NH16 in Guntur on Monday. The group pelted stones at the MLA’s car during a protest by farmers against the YSRCP government’s decision to announce three capitals for Andhra. Ramakrishna Reddy’s SUV was damaged in the attack. No one was injured.

Visuals show an angry crowd attacking the car from behind and from the sides, even as the MLA’s security personnel tried to pacify them. Within moments, the crowd surrounded the MLA’s car, demanding the withdrawal of the proposal to form three capitals for the state. The windshields of the car were damaged in the incident.

The incident took place on Monday at Chinakakani in Guntur on NH16. Hundreds of farmers, who are protesting against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to make three capitals for the state, blocked the highway as a mark of protest. Ramakrishna Reddy’s car was attacked at this spot. The YSRCP alleged that "opposition party goons" were responsible for the attack on the MLA.

"It's a case of attempt to murder on our legislator. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu is a known anti-social element and he is trying to disturb peace in the state," Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha alleged while speaking to reporters.

Reacting to the attack on him, MLA Ramakrishna Reddy said it was a "clear conspiracy." "In the guise of farmers, the TDP henchmen attacked me and my security personnel with sticks and stones and damaged my car. But we will not be cowed down by such attacks," he said.

While condemning the attack on whip, YSRCP senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the government has the right to take action if any protest was unconstitutional.

Speaking to the media, he said "The attack on the MLA was not a small issue and it was a political conspiracy planned by Chandrababu Naidu. People of Krishna and Guntur districts are peace-loving and the language used by them was also dignified. But during the recent past, Naidu was provoking the people to create unrest in the region."

The region in Guntur district is witnessing a series of protests led by farmers and organisations from 29 villages, after the GN Rao Committee and the recent Boston Consultancy reports suggested three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

APIIC chairman MLA RK Roja has also taken serious objection to the attack. She alleged that TDP activists are creating this situation in the name of farmers to save their properties in the Amaravati region.

She said, “The attacks are completely planned and executed by TDP activists and it reflects on N Chandrababu Naidu who had earlier instigated such attacks against NT Rama Rao for political gains."

While stating that the government will take action against those who are indulging in violence, she said, “It is sad to witness such an attack on Pinnelli. People are not fools to get carried away by false propaganda. The government is not going to spare those who create chaos and cause inconvenience to the public and uncertainty in the state."