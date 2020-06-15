YSRCP MLA in home quarantine after security officer dies of COVID-19 in Andhra

At least eight people who worked in MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddyâ€™s office tested positive for the coronavirus, the district authorities said.

The personal security officer (PSO) of a ruling YSRCP legislator has died of coronavirus infection in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Following this, the MLA, Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy, has been kept in home quarantine, Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu told PTI over the phone.

Sources said the PSO, an Armed Police constable, also had other comorbidities that caused his death. The PSO did not get a COVID-19 test done fearing stigmatisation and samples taken after his death confirmed he was positive for the virus, they said.

The legislator issued a statement appealing to people to get tested for coronavirus if they experience any symptoms. He also appealed not to stigmatise the infected persons and treat them with courtesy.

Meanwhile, the rapid pace of coronavirus spread in Andhra Pradesh continued as the state crossed the 6,000 cases mark on Sunday to reach a total tally of 6,152 with the single largest spike of 294 in a day.

In exactly ten days, the total number of coronavirus cases increased by 2,040, with an average of 200 new positives per day, government statistics revealed.

The positivity rate increased to 1.11% while the recovery rate fell further to 53.90% on Sunday, the state government said. The government claimed to have completed 5,52,202 tests so far at the rate of 10,341 per million population and stood on top of other states in the country.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 6,152, including 4,841 locals, 1,107 from other states and 204 foreign returnees.

The number of active cases remains at 2,748 and discharges at 3,316, including 2,723 locals, 570 from other states and 23 foreign returnees. With two fresh casualties reported, one each from Kurnool and East Godavari districts, the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 84.

