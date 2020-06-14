AP sees highest single-day spike yet with 294 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 6,000 mark

So far, 84 people in Andhra Pradesh have died from the disease.

COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 6,000 mark on Sunday to reach 6,152, with the single largest spike yet of 294 cases in a day.

In the past ten days, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 2,040, with an average of 200 new positive cases per day, government statistics revealed.

The government says it has tested 5,52,202 samples so far at the rate of 10,341 tests per million population.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 6,152, including 4,841 local cases, 1,107 among people who returned from other states after the lockdown was imposed, and 204 foreign returnees.

The number of active cases remained at 2,752, and discharges at 3,316, including 2,723 locals, 570 from other states and 23 foreign returnees.

With two fresh casualties reported, one each from Kurnool and East Godavari districts, the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 84.

Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur districts continue to be the worst-affected districts, with 976, 701 and 623 total cases respectively. These are followed by Anantapur (463), Nellore (396),Chittoor (353) and East Godavari (352). East Godavari has seen a spike in cases lately with a major cluster of cases emerging in Gollala Mamidada village.

West Godavari follows with 286 cases, while Kadapa district has registered 247 cases so far. Visakhapatnam has recorded 216 cases so far, while Prakasam district has registered 101 cases. Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, which were the last two districts to register COVID-19 cases, now have 72 and 55 cases each.

The deaths have mostly been concentrated in Krishna (27) and Kurnool (29) districts. Guntur has seen 9 deaths so far, while Anantapur and East Godavari districts have registered 5 deaths each. Chittoor and Nellore have recorded 4 deaths each, while one person from Visakhapatnam district has succumbed to COVID-19. Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts have not had any official COVID-19 deaths so far.