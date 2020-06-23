YSRCP MLA in Andhraâ€™s Vizianagaram district tests positive for coronavirus

According to reports, the Srungavarapukota MLA has tested presumptively positive on a TrueNat test, and the final RT-PCR test result is awaited.

news Coronavirus

An MLA of the ruling YSRCP on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator has contracted the virus.

Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, MLA from Srungavarapukota constituency, had recently returned from a trip to the US and had remained in self-isolation for a few days. His personal security officer also was infected with the virus, sources told PTI.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Srinivasa Rao, his security officer and personal assistant were found presumptive positive for the coronavirus, after conducting TrueNat tests. TrueNat tests, which were earlier used for detecting tuberculosis, were recently approved for confirmatory testing by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Deccan Chronicle reported that the MLAâ€™s samples have also been sent for RT-PCR test, for final confirmation.

The MLA had attended the Budget session of the Legislature in Amaravati last week. All MLAs were tested for coronavirus at the time, and had all tested negative for the virus, officials had said. According to The Hindu, the MLA was already tested twice after his return from the US, and had tested negative both times.

As of Monday, Vizianagaram district had 59 active COVID-19 patients. Out of a total of 90 COVID-19 cases recorded so far, 31 people have recovered in the district, while there has been no loss of life.

Recently, Dharmavaram YSRCP MLAâ€™s personal security officer died from COVID-19. Anantapur district authorities had said that at least 8 people in the MLAâ€™s office have contracted the virus. MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy was placed under home quarantine.

In Telangana, three TRS MLAs have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy was the first legislator in Telangana to test positive, followed by Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, and Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta.

PTI Inputs