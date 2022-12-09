YSRCP leader’s remarks on reunification of Andhra Pradesh spark row in Telangana

Leaders of TRS, Congress, BJP and even YSRTP leader YS Sharmila slammed YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for saying YSRCP would support the reunification of AP and Telangana if it were possible.

news Politics

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday, December 8, sparked a row with his comments that the party would support any opportunity for the reunification of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He told reporters that if an opportunity arises, the YSRCP would be at the forefront to support the idea of a united Andhra Pradesh.

Sajjala was responding to remarks made by former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar the previous day, criticising the state government’s stand in the Supreme Court with regard to a petition filed by him and several others, challenging the way Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated. Undavalli said that the state government told the Supreme Court on November 26 that it had not objected to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, The Hindu reported. He wondered if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the stand taken by the state government in the case, and urged the government to join him in fighting the case.

In response to Undavalli’s criticism, Sajjala stated that, unlike the TDP, the BJP and the Congress who supported bifurcation, the YSRCP had always supported united Andhra Pradesh and opposed bifurcation. He said that given an opportunity, YSRCP would be the first party to support reunification. The YSRCP leader said that the state government will put forward its arguments in the case pending in the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed.

The YSRCP leader said since eight years have passed since bifurcation, they were fighting for the promises made in the Reorganisation Act. “Practically, since it’s been eight years since bifurcation, whatever pending issues are there, we are focused on resolving them. Undavalli ‘s remarks appear to be deliberately targeted against Jagan Mohan Reddy. Since the bifurcation was done, YSRCP has been fighting over bifurcation promises and what we are due from Telangana,” Sajjala said.

He said that the YSRCP is still in favour of united Andhra Pradesh. "There are strong feelings among people that the state was divided in an unjust manner. If there is an opportunity to reunite Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP will carry it forward," he said, adding that if bifurcation cannot be reversed, the party will fight for the promises made during bifurcation.

His remarks on united Andhra Pradesh triggered strong reactions from ruling and opposition parties in Telangana. Telangana's Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy termed the remarks as ignorant. "If what Sajjala is saying happens, Chennai may again demand Andhra Pradesh and England may demand India," the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader remarked.

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila also condemned the YSRCP leader's comments. "Sajjala's comments are meaningless. Today Telangana is a reality. Telangana is a state built on the sacrifices of many people. It is impossible for two states to merge," tweeted Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Some events happen only once in history. How do you merge divided states?" she asked and advised Sajjala to focus on the development of his region and not to hurt the self-respect of Telangana.

Congress Legislature Party leader in Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Sajjala's comments were part of a conspiracy to again whip up sentiments. "People of Telangana wanted their own state and hence Congress party created Telangana," he said. BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay also slammed Sajjala’s remarks.