YSRCP leader PVP booked for trespassing, detained by Hyderabad police

PVP's neighbour alleged that he was issued threats for constructing a rooftop garden at his property on Road Number 14 on Banjara Hills.

news Crime

Senior YSRCP leader and businessman Prasad V Potluri, more commonly known as PVP, was taken into custody by the Banjara Hills police in Hyderabad on Wednesday, for allegedly threatening his neighbour.

The police said that PVP's neighbour, one K Vikram, approached them and filed a complaint alleging that the YSRCP leader and a few others had issued threats to him for constructing a rooftop garden in his property on Road Number 14 on Banjara Hills.

Vikram, in his complaint, said that PVP asked him to stop the work as it would cause problems for him. As he went ahead with it, certain people came to his house and threatened him, the complainant alleged.

Following this, a case was registered with the police on charges dealing with trespass, causing damage, intentional insult with an intent to breach peace, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PVP had joined the YSRCP in May last year ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Elections and was the party's nominee for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat.

The industrialist-owner of PVP Ventures had unsuccessfully contested against another businessman Kesineni Nani, who was elected as the Vijayawada MP for a second time.

Besides being a Tollywood producer, PVP is also the owner of the Hyderabad Hotshots, one of the six franchises of Indian Badminton League and former co-owner of the Kerala Blasters Football Club.

PVP himself was also an accused in the Jagan Mohan Reddy disproportionate assets case as it was alleged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he invested several crore in Jagathi Publications (JPPL), owned by the YSRCP chief.

The CBI alleged that he did this as part of a 'quid pro quo' deal. However, PVP moved court and a subsequent chargesheet by investigation officials dropped his name from the list of accused.