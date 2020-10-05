YSRCP leader and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas dies at 59

Dronamraju had contracted COVID-19 recently, and succumbed on Sunday to a lung infection.

news Death

YSRCP leader and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivas passed away in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. He was 59, and is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Srinivas got infected with coronavirus a month ago and was shifted to a corporate hospital for treatment after the initial home isolation period, YSRCP sources told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over Srinivas' death. Calling Dronamraju a soft spoken and committed party leader, the CM in a condolence message said that the Dronamraju family has always played a key role in north Andhra. He said the passing away of Srinivas is heartrending, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Dronamraju had previously served as a Congress MLA twice, from Visakhapatnam South. He was the son of veteran Congressman Dronamraju Satyanarayana.

Dronamraju joined the YSRCP ahead of the general elections in 2019, but lost the Visakhapatnam South Assembly seat.He was later made chairman of the newly-constituted Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

According to Deccan Chronicle, Dronamraju had tested positive for the coronavirus around 20 days ago, and had remained under home quarantine. He was reportedly hospitalised recently after his lungs became infected. Some reports suggested that Dronamraju had recovered from COVID-19, before being affected by the lung infection.

YSRCP leaders from the Visakhapatnam region, MP Vijayasai Reddy and Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, also paid homage to the deceased leader.

Taking to Twitter to express condolences, MP Vijayasai Reddy wrote, “I have no words to express my grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Sri Dronamraju Srinivas garu.its a great loss to the party and people of North Andhra.I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to God to give them courage to face these testing times. (sic).”

PTI Inputs