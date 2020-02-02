YSRCP disappointed with Budget 2020, says Special Category Status is Andhra's right

Andhra Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath expressed concern over package for backward districts, industrial incentives and Polavaram funds.

news Budget 2020

The YSR Congress Party government on Saturday expressed its disappointment over the Union Budget 2020-21 and voiced its doubts over the projected GDP growth.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered nothing for the state.

He said it was disappointing that there was no mention of the long-pending demand of special category status for the state and other commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Buggana Rajendranath also voiced his doubts over the GDP growth rate projected by the Union Finance Minister and also the targeted disinvestment of Rs 2 lakh crore. He said similar claims were made in the previous Budget, adding that the entire Budget looked questionable.

"The special category status is our right, but the Centre is not doing anything about it," Buggana Rajendranath said, as he aired serious concerns over the dwindling central devolutions to the state.

He said the state's share in central taxes was cut by Rs 2,500 crore in 2018-19, which was a huge setback.

Buggana Rajendranath also noted that there was no clarity with regard to the help to the state to bridge the revenue deficit. The minister said there was neither a package for seven backward districts, nor industrial incentives.

He also voiced concern over the delay in reimbursement of funds for the Polavaram project.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy also said the state was given a raw deal in the Budget. He told reporters in New Delhi that the state had expected incentives and new schemes, but there was no such mention.

Even the amount of Rs 24,350 crore assured for backward area development fund for seven districts was not taken into consideration.

The MP said the Polavaram project has to be included in the allocation of Central projects and funds have to be released for the project immediately. The injustice done to Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the state has to be rectified and the Centre has to explain how the Budget would address the need for providing basic amenities, he said.

There is no clarity on the Centre's claim that the income of farmers would be doubled, the MP said and reminded that since Andhra Pradesh was an agro-based state, the Centre must make adequate allocation to the state in this regard.

Vijaya Sai Reddy noted that there was no provision of new railway lines for Andhra Pradesh in the Budget and there was no mention of allocation of funds for the development of airports in the state.

He said the Centre should allocate funds to the states with the concept of a holistic development of the country and not with a partisan view