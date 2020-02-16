‘YSRCP cheated Amaravati farmers’: Pawan Kalyan flays Jagan govt over AP capital row

Pawan visited protest camps at Annavaram, Tulluru, Velagapudi and Mandadam as part of his tour in the Amaravati region.

Actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday lashed out at the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh and said that it had cheated farmers and people of the Amaravati region.

Pawan Kalyan was speaking as part of his tour in the Amaravati region, where he visited protest camps at Annavaram, Tulluru, Velagapudi and Mandadam. He spoke to farmers who have been protesting for close to two months over the state government's proposal to have three capitals — a legislative one (Amaravati), an executive capital (Visakhapatnam) and a judicial capital (Kurnool).

"The successive governments must implement the policy decisions of previous governments are making corrections if there are any mistakes. They should not reverse the decisions. Amaravati was decided as the capital city in 2014 itself," Pawan said.

"The YSRCP got votes by promising people that they will continue Amaravati as the capital city. The YSRCP has betrayed the people of the capital region...When the people have given a huge mandate to the YSRCP government, in turn, it has given instability," he added.

Stating that he had taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Pawan further said, "The situation has arisen where the Centre has to pay because of mistakes committed by the state government. No deliberation has taken place between the state government and the Centre on the shifting of the capital. If the YSRCP says that the decision has approval from the Centre, then ask them to show the written assurance."

The actor-politician stated that the BJP and the JSP, which are in an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, stuck to the decision taken by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, when they were in power.

"The decision taken by the previous government is clear and in written format and the BJP is confined to it. Janasena and BJP have come to an understanding in written about Amaravati, that it will be the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Amaravati will not be shifted anywhere. Even if it is shifted, it will come back," Pawan said.

Last month, the BJP and the JSP said that they had decided to form an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, in view of the situation arising out of YSRCP government's proposal to decentralise the state's capital.

The alliance came seven months after Pawan suffered a massive defeat in the elections.

