â€˜YSR Telangana partyâ€™: YS Sharmila registers her political party

An application was submitted to the Election Commission of India to register their party.

YS Sharmila, daughter of former united Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy and sister of present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has named her proposed political party in Telangana, â€˜YSR Telangana partyâ€™. As per the reports, an application was submitted to the Election Commission of India to register their party. Earlier, Sharmila in a meeting titled â€˜Sankalpa Sabhaâ€™ in Khammam, made an announcement that her party would be officially launched in Telangana on July 8.

The reports stated that she has named Vaduka Raja Gopal as the chairman of the party in the application submitted to the ECI. Vaduka Raja, who is a resident of Yousufguda in Hyderabad would serve as the president of the party. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has also invited objections to the registration of the party by June 16, as per protocol. Earlier, Sharmila has criticised the ruling TRS in Telangana for not doing developmental works and also pointed out that opposition parties are not competent enough in questioning the ruling party.

On April 15, Sharmila and her followers went on a hunger strike for three days till April 18 in protest against the TRS, for not releasing job notifications. Through the strike, the party showed solidarity with unemployed youth in the state and demanded to release1.90 lakh job notifications that are lying vacant.

Meanwhile, in most of her meetings or announcements, her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stayed away, while her mother YS Vijayamma has occasionally stepped in to support the daughter. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with TNM, Sharmila said that she has decided to launch a political party after the COVID-19 pandemic has started. She said that she was upset with the way things were handled and added that she sensed a lot of anger among youth, against the TRS government.

