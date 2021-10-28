YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI files chargesheet against four accused

It was in July last year that the CBI began a probe into the case, on orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

news Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against four persons in connection with the alleged murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Wednesday. Reddy (68), who is the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and uncle of sitting CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against T Gangi Reddy, Yadati Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy and Shaik Dasthagiri before the judicial magistrate of Pulivendula in Kadapa district of the state, the officials said. "CBI had registered a case on July 9, 2020, on the orders of Hon'ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh and took over the investigation of Cr. No. 84/2019, earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula, Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

During investigation, the CBI had arrested two of the four persons in August and September, and they are presently in judicial custody, he said, adding that the others are on bail. "Further investigation in the case is continuing," Joshi said.

The 68-year-old former minister and former MP was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and allegedly killed him. He was killed hours before he was going to launch the YSR Congress Party's election campaign in Kadapa. Three Special Investigation Teams (SITs) of the state police had earlier conducted the probe but made no headway.

It was in July last year that the CBI began a probe into the case. This came four months after the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered a probe by the central agency. The court gave the direction on petitions filed by Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha Reddy, her husband and others.

In April this year, Suneetha Reddy found fault with the delay in the probe by the CBI. Claiming that it was a political murder, she visited the CBI headquarters in Delhi to enquire about the delay in the probe by the central agency. She reiterated that she has doubts on some of her family members. She said though it has been more than two years since the murder of her father, those involved have not been arrested.

The CBI resumed the probe in June and since then, arrested four accused. Since the first accused in the case was arrested about 90 days ago, the agency filed the interim chargesheet to comply with the deadline. The central agency, which is likely to file more charge sheets, has questioned more than 2,000 witnesses so far.



(With PTI and IANS inputs)

READ: Andhra to have 35% convenor quota in pvt unis, fixes fee structure