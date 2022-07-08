YS Vijayamma resigns from YSRCP, to join Sharmila’s YSR Telangana party

Vijayamma, speaking at the YSRCP plenary event, said that she is quitting as the party’s chairman to avoid a conflict of interest with YS Sharmila.

YS Vijayamma, chairperson of the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother, announced her resignation from the party on Friday, July 8. She made the announcement at the YSRCP’s plenary, which began on Friday and will conclude on Saturday, July 9. Vijayamma will join the YSR Telangana party headed by YS Sharmila, who is CM Jagan’s sister. Sharmila had launched the party in July 2021, on the 72nd birth anniversary of her father, late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“I have considered leaving the party because Sharmila is fighting a lonely battle there (in Telangana). My conscience is saying that there is a need for me to stand by her as the wife of Rajasekhara Reddy and as her mother. When my son was struggling, I was with him. But now I can’t be with him; now he is happy while my daughter is struggling. She too is my own blood. I have taken this decision so that it does not hurt anyone or becomes controversial. I also seek your apologies for this,” Vijayamma told the gathering at the meeting.

Since the launch of the YSR Telangana party, CM Jagan has maintained distance from it and YSRCP members have made it clear that they do not support the move. However, at its formal launch, Vijayamma had offered support to Sharmila, saying that while she “never imagined such a situation would arise, I believe it is for the good of the people”.

The plenary meeting is being held after a gap of five years, and comes three years after the YSRCP gained power in Andhra Pradesh. Vijayamma is attending the meeting as the party’s honourary president, and is the only special invitee to the event. Lakhs of cadre turned up for the event, including top ministers.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and president of YSRCP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to his father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 73rd birth anniversary.

He was accompanied by his mother YS Vijayamma, sister YS Sharmila, wife YS Bharathi and other family members, and laid a wreath on the late leader's grave at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. Special prayers conducted by a priest on the occassion.

