YS Sharmila denies attacking cops, claims she pushed policeman in self-defence

YS Sharmila was arrested on charges of assaulting police personnel on duty in Hyderabad on April 25, and was released on conditional bail the next day.

Two days after being arrested for manhandling police personnel in Hyderabad, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila claimed that she pushed the police personnel in â€˜self-defenceâ€™. The incident occurred outside her house in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24, when Sharmila allegedly slapped a police woman when police tried to detain her.

A case was booked by the Hyderabad police and Sharmila was taken into custody, however, she was released on bail on Tuesday. Soon after being released from Chanchalguda Jail, Sharmila denied attacking police personnel. She said she pushed some male police officers in self-defence as they were allegedly trying to touch her. A few hours after the incident, her mother YS Vijayamma was captured on camera slapping a woman constable in Hyderabad.

Sharmila, who was granted bail by a city court, alleged that the police had released only a few videos selectively, to show her in a poor light while covering up their own actions. She questioned why other videos in which she was threatened by the police were not made public.

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was released from jail on Tuesday morning after her lawyers submitted relevant court documents to the jail officials.

On Wednesday, Sharmila launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She wanted to know if KCR was finding himself incapable of running the state administration. "Has KCR ever come to the Secretariat? Has he fulfilled the promises made to people? Except for corruption, he has done nothing," she alleged. The YSRTP leader wondered if submitting a memorandum to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana police over the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case was a crime.

Police had stopped Sharmila from leaving her house on Monday as she was heading to the office of the SIT, which is probing the TSPSC exam paper leak case. As she sat in protest in front of her house, police detained her. She then allegedly manhandled police personnel.

Sharmila was booked and arrested on charges of assaulting police personnel on duty. Later, a city court sent her to judicial custody for 14 days. The court on Tuesday April 25, granted her conditional bail.