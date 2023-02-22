YS Sharmila apologises for transphobic remarks in speech against BRS MLA

YSRTP president Sharmila used certain derogatory words to criticise a BRS MLA, which evoked protests by transgender rights groups in various parts of Telangana.

news

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder-president YS Sharmila apologised to transgender persons on Wednesday, February 22, for using an offensive term to refer to hijras and transgender persons in a derogatory manner, and also for using it as a term of insult against a legislator. At a public rally on February 18 held as part of her ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra in Mahabubabad constituency, Sharmila had criticised the local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik for alleged corrupt activities and for speaking about Opposition leaders in a derogatory manner. Sharmila said that Shankar Naik had referred to her and other Opposition party members as ‘kojja’ – a derogatory term used to refer to hijras and transgender persons – and went on to use the same word as a barb against the MLA. Sharmila’s remarks sparked protests by transgender rights groups in Telangana, with one group demanding a ban on such offensive terms.

In her speech, Sharmila asked: “Who is a kojja? Isn’t Shankar Naik, who is not capable of fulfilling his promises to the people, a kojja? What else is he? They (BRS government) failed to fulfil the promise of loan waivers for farmers, double bedroom housing, employment opportunities. These incapable fools, are they not kojjas?” Sharmila then tried to speak in favour of hijras, but still continued to use the derogatory term as an insult. “How can I remain silent when they say such words about a woman? In fact, even these hijras have respect in our country. Even they are living a life of dignity. Even they have a place in my heart. But this MLA Shankar Naik is worse than a kojja. Comparing him with them is an insult to hijras.”

Sharmila’s remarks evoked anger among various groups of hijras and transgender persons in Telangana. Protests erupted against Sharmila in Warangal and Hyderabad, and the leader’s effigies were also burnt in some locations. Protests were also held at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, led by the Telangana Transgender Persons Committee, demanding an apology from Sharmila. A formal complaint has also been filed with the Telangana State Commission for Women in this regard.

Speaking to TNM, Hyderabad-based transgender rights activist Rachana Mudraboyina said, "This is not the first time such derogatory words which are insulting to trans persons are being used by political leaders and other such persons. We demand that the Telangana government ban this word, and proper legal action is taken as per law against those who use this word."

Transgender rights advocacy group Trans March Collective issued a statement condemning “the derogatory word 'kojja' by BRS MLA Shankar Naik and the reverse comments by YS Sharmila using the same derogatory words.” It further added that the use of such derogatory terms by peoples’ representatives plays a dangerous role in further marginalisation of LGBTQIA+ persons who are already prone to verbal violence, which could in time worsen into physical violence.

Responding to the protests, Sharmila said, “It was not my intention to insult hijras. As a woman from the Opposition, I was questioning MLA Shankar Naik about the state government’s unfulfilled promises. When he insulted me, I was unable to bear those insults, and I gave him a rejoinder. Even in my retort, I meant to say that hijras too have a place in society, and deserve to be honoured and valued, but that this MLA has no place or value in society. It was only to retort to the MLA that I used those words. If my hijra sisters were hurt by my words, YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter unconditionally, wholeheartedly apologises to them.”

Further alleging that the BRS government had failed to provide housing, employment and other opportunities to hijras, she promised to bring in welfare measures if YSRTP is voted into power.