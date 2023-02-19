Telangana cops detain YS Sharmila over remarks against BRS MLA, padayatra halted again

Speaking at a public rally in Mahabubabad on February 18, Sharmila had criticised MLA Shankar Naik for calling her an ‘outsider’ and accusing him of being involved in land grabbing activities.

news Politics

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder-president YS Sharmila’s ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra was stopped by the police once again, this time in Mahabubabad district on the morning of Sunday, February 19. Sharmila was detained by the police and escorted to Hyderabad amid protests against her alleged inappropriate remarks against Mahabubabad legislator Banoth Shankar Naik. Earlier on Saturday, speaking at a public rally in his constituency, Sharmila criticised Shankar Naik for calling her an ‘outsider’ and speaking to her in a derogatory manner.

“This shameless MLA has the nerve to use the most derogatory and filthy language against us for questioning his misdeeds and his failure to ensure good governance to the people of this constituency,” Sharmila had said. Sharmila had called Shankar Naik a corrupt leader for allegedly not fulfilling any of the promises he made before the 2018 Assembly elections, and for his alleged involvement in land grabbing activities.

“I warn all of you not to call anyone settlers or migrants. Your wife is from Nellore and I dare you to separate from her to prove your love for Telangana,” Sharmila had said while addressing Shankar Naik. Sharmila had also accused the MLA of misbehaving with a female government officer, and grabbing the lands of tribal people. She had also targeted BRS MP and former Mahabubabad MLA Maloth Kavitha. “Kavitha is a thankless person. She is a traitor. She has forgotten that she owes her political career to YSR,” she said, referring to her father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Last year in November, Sharmila’s padayatra was stopped by the Warangal police after violence over her remarks against the Narsampet BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. BRS workers had allegedly attacked Sharmila's padayatra caravan and indulged in stone pelting. Sharmila’s caravan was set on fire, and the windscreen of one vehicle was damaged in the violence on November 28. The police then temporarily cancelled the permission for Sharmila’s padayatra, saying they wanted to prevent any untoward incident. However, following directions from the High Court, Sharmila resumed her padayatra recently on February 2, after a pause of over two months.

