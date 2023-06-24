YouTuber Thoppi arrested in Kochi, goes live as police knocks on door

The YouTuber with over six lakh subscribers was arrested in connection with a complaint filed by a social worker.

The Kerala Police arrested YouTuber Mohamed Nihad, who goes by the stage name ‘Thoppi’, from an apartment in Ernakulam late on Thursday, June 22. As the police knocked at his door, he went live from his popular YouTube channel Mrz Thoppi, documenting the whole event. He allegedly refused to open the door at first, which then got jammed, and was broken down by the police. The YouTuber with over six lakh subscribers was arrested in connection with a complaint filed by social worker Saifuddin Padath and All India Youth Federation leader Murshidul Haq at the Valanchery police station.

He was arrested for allegedly using ‘foul language’ in a song that he sang at the inauguration of a shop in Valanchery. The charges against him also include obstruction of traffic. Zainul Abid, the owner of the men’s fashion shop that Nihad inaugurated, was also booked under the same charges. Mathrubhumi reported that a hard disk, a computer, and two mobile phones were confiscated from Nihad following the arrest.

In the YouTube live streamed while the police tried to break open his door, Nihad alleged that the police were exaggerating the issue. He also accused the police of diverting attention from other political issues. According to him, Nihad had agreed to reach the police station the next morning. He questioned the haste shown by the police in arresting him at night.

Based on another complaint against Nihad filed by a TP Arun, the Kannapuram police in Kannur have booked him under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for circulating a video with obscene conversations.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police put out a Facebook post stating that Nihad earns his income through content that goes against the country’s culture and moral values, and spreads hate. The police said that money thus earned is similar to that earned through illegal means, and warned those engaging in such activities of strict legal action.

Nihad hails from Mangad in Kannur, and has a huge following on YouTube, comprising mainly high school children. He gained popularity through his gaming videos, in which he uses vulgar and offensive language. Citing his social anxiety, he mostly confines himself to his room. But in some recent videos, he seems to venture outside, which is why his presence at Valanchery was a big event for fans, who gathered in big numbers. In many videos posted on various social media platforms, young boys can be seen explaining why they like Thoppi. One child says, “He uses vulgar language, but we love him. He also avoids women and he is a vibe…”