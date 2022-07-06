‘Your work will live forever’: Tributes pour in for Telugu film editor Gautham Raju

Gautham Raju won the Nandi award under the category of best editing for his work in ‘Aadi’, which was released in 2002.

Veteran Telugu film editor Gautham Raju passed away on Tuesday, July 5 at his residence in Hyderabad. As per media reports, he suffered from health ailments. He was 68. Raju started his film career as an editor with Chattaniki Kallulevu and is known for having worked in over 800 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The long list of hit films include Kick, Race Gurram, Gabbar Singh, and Adhurs. He also won the Nandi award under the category of best editing for his work in Aadi, which was released in 2002. Helmed by debutante VV Vinayak, the film starred actor NT Rama Rao Jr and Keerthi Chawla in the lead.

Expressing his condolences, actor Manoj Manchu tweeted, “Heartbreaking to know that One of the greatest Editor of our times #GauthamRaju garu has left us. Strength to family and loved ones. Will miss you dearly uncle. Your great work will live forever. Om Shanti.” Industry tracker Vamsi Shekar wrote, “Senior Editor Gautamraju garu passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to family, friends and loved ones.”

Calling Gautham Raju a legendary Telugu film editor, screenwriter Gopi Mohan wrote, “Legendary Telugu film Editor Sri #Gowthamraju garu is no more with us. A very senior editor. Edited more than 1000 films. Worked for many blockbusters. An era ended. My condolences to his family. Working with you is a lifetime memorable experience. We miss you sir. Om Shanti.”

“Heartbroken at the loss of Editor #GauthamRaju Garu,a man of great work & character,with whom I have worked closely during my initial phase of career. You'll always be alive in your work sir.Sending my strength to family and dear ones. #RIPGauthamRaju Garu,” actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted on Wednesday, July 6.

Senior Editor Gautamraju garu passed away.

May his soul rest in peace

Strength to family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NlfNs6zFO1 — (@UrsVamsiShekar) July 6, 2022

Heartbreaking to know that One of the greatest Editor of our times #GauthamRaju garu has left us. Strength to family and loved ones. Will miss you dearly uncle. Your great work will live forever. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/nc3AJwuUFj — Manoj Manchu❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 6, 2022

Legendary telugu film Editor Sri #Gowthamraju garu is no more with us.A very senior editor.Edited more than 1000 films.Worked for many block busters. An era ended.

My condolences to his family.

Working with you is a lifetime memorable experience.We miss you sir. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/SCgNKGrMoi — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) July 6, 2022