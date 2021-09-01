'Your governance is inspirational': Pawan Kalyan writes to TN CM Stalin

Taking to Twitter, Pawan Kalyan issued a statement in Telugu and Tamil.

news Politics

Tollywood actor and chief of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday, praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for his governance, since the DMK took power in the state. Taking to Twitter, Pawan Kalyan issued a statement in Telugu and Tamil, which said, “Any party should do politics before forming the government and should not politicise after coming to power. You are proving this not only with your words but also with your deeds. Your governance and the way your government is working is inspirational to all the states and political parties across the nation. My heartfelt congratulations to you on these lines.”

DMK chief MK Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after sweeping the state Assembly elections held on April 6, 2021. The DMK-led alliance bagged 136 seats while the AIADMK front won 89 seats out of the total 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. The DMK had contested in 173 seats, while its main alliance partner, the Congress, had contested in 25 seats. The DMK formed the government by ousting the AIADMK after a 10-year rule, with Stalin becoming Chief Minister for the first time.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party contested all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 elections, but managed to win only one seat in the Razole constituency. Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who contested from two constituencies, did not win in either.

Meanwhile, on the work front as an actor, Pawan Kalyan has a few movies in the pipeline including, multi-starrer movie, Bheemla Nayak, with Rana Daggubati, which is a remake of Malayalam hit movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Shooting is also underway for another periodic drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, who is known for his previous movies like Kanche and others.