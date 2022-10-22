Young woman found murdered at home in Keralaâ€™s Kannur, cops begin probe

Vishnupriya, a 23-year-old employee of a private company, was home alone when the incident occurred on October 22.

A young woman was found brutally murdered at her residence in Keralaâ€™s Kannur on the afternoon of Saturday, October 22. The woman, 23-year-old Vishnupriya, was alone at her home in Panur, as the rest of her family was attending a funeral service. When they returned, they were shocked to find Vishnupriyaâ€™s body in the bathroom with her throat slit. She also reportedly had injuries to her hands.

As per reports, one of the familyâ€™s neighbours saw a man wearing a mask and cap in front of Vishnupriyaâ€™s house at the time of the murder. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. Vishnupriya worked in a private company. The police have begun investigations into the case, and examined CCTV footage around the house, in order to identify the accused. According to police, the crime was carried out between 10 am and 11 am. "The suspect has been taken into custody. However, it is not yet confirmed whether he was the one to carry out the crime. The interrogation is going on," the police official said.

This is a developing story.