Young Kerala nurse found dead in her room in Kozhikode

The deceased woman is Sahala Banu (21), who hailed from Sultan Bathery in Wayanad.

In a case of suspected suicide, a 21-year-old nurse was found dead in a clinic she worked in at Palazhi in Keralaâ€™s Kozhikode on Saturday, September 2. The deceased woman has been identified as Sahala Banu, who hailed from Sultan Bathery in Wayanad. The Pantheerankavu police have registered a case under Section 174 (investigation over unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. As per the First Information Report (FIR), Sahala worked as a patient care assistant at the IQRAA Community Clinic in Palazhi.

As per reports, Sahala had failed to report for duty as scheduled at 2pm on Saturday. When her coworkers noticed that she was unavailable on the phone as well, they checked her room on the upper floor of the clinic and found that it was locked from the inside. The employees subsequently broke open the door, only to find her dead.

The body was moved to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The police have conducted an inquest and launched an investigation.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.