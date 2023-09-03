Young Kerala nurse found dead in her room in Kozhikode

In a case of suspected suicide, a 21-year-old nurse was found dead in a clinic she worked in at Palazhi in Keralaâ€™s Kozhikode on Saturday, September 2. The deceased woman has been identified as Sahala Banu, who hailed from Sultan Bathery in Wayanad. The Pantheerankavu police have registered a case under Section 174 (investigation over unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. As per the First Information Report (FIR), Sahala worked as a patient care assistant at the IQRAA Community Clinic in Palazhi.
As per reports, Sahala had failed to report for duty as scheduled at 2pm on Saturday. When her coworkers noticed that she was unavailable on the phone as well, they checked her room on the upper floor of the clinic and found that it was locked from the inside. The employees subsequently broke open the door, only to find her dead.
The body was moved to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The police have conducted an inquest and launched an investigation.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.