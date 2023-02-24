Young Hyderabad constable suffers cardiac arrest while working out, dies

CCTV footage from the gym shows 24-year-old Vishal completing his workout and stepping aside to stretch, when he suddenly collapsed.

A young constable with the Hyderabad police passed away after suffering a massive heart attack while working out at a gym on Thursday evening, February 23. The gym’s CCTV camera captured the moment when 24-year-old Vishal YB suddenly collapsed after his workout. Vishal was a resident of Bowenpally and is survived by his sister and elderly parents.

The CCTV footage shows Vishal working out by doing planks and pushups at the gym. He is seen then stepping aside and stretching, when he suddenly collapses. Seeing this, the others in the gym approached him and were seen splashing water on him, however, there was no response. They then lifted him up and he was taken to a private hospital, however, he passed away.

According to the police, doctors said that Vishal passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Many police officials from the Asif Nagar station visited his residence in Bowenpally for the last rites. Vishal joined the Asif Nagar station as a constable in 2020 batch and was in the service only for two years.

A 24 year old young constable, YB Vishal breathed his last, as he suffered #cardiacarrest during his work out in a #gym in #Hyderabad. He was a 2020 batch constable who joined duty in Asif Nagar Police Station. #Heartattacks pic.twitter.com/7YYPTUKI3b February 24, 2023

Speaking to TNM, one of his colleagues from the Asif Nagar police station said, “Vishal was a young and very bright person. As far as we know, he did not have any health issues. He had gone for night duty on Wednesday and had taken the following day off. He had gone to the gym on his holiday when he collapsed while working out.”