As you wait for â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™ to release, here are 5 Prabhas films to stream online

The actorâ€™s last film to be released was â€˜Saahoâ€™, back in August 2019.

Flix Tollywood

After Saaho, which released more than a year ago, Prabhas has at least three big upcoming films that have been announced so far. Thereâ€™s Radhe Shyam â€” a period romance drama with Pooja Hegde, Adipurush â€” a mythological film, and another big film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bacchan.

Radhe Shyam, which will be his next release, has also suffered delays in shooting because of the pandemic, like most of other films. Many of Prabhas's fans outside the Telugu states, who discovered the star after Baahubali became a phenomenon, may not be familiar with his older films. The Baahubali franchise turned Prabhas into a pan-Indian star and there's a lot of curiosity among his new fanbase to see his previous work.

So, as fans eagerly wait to see the star on the big screen some time next year, here are some older films (other than Baahubali) they can revisit online.

Chatrapathi

Before the Baahubali series, Prabhas and director S S Rajamouli had collaborated on one other film â€” Chatrapathi. While it is nowhere close to Baahubali in terms of scale, it does have similar elements of intense emotional drama and action. Prabhas plays an underdog hero, and there is an evil step brother, and a childâ€™s search for his mother from whom he was separated in his childhood.

Watch Chatrapathi on Disney+Hotstar. English subtitles are available.

Varsham

Varsham is a romance drama with Trisha as Prabhasâ€™s co-star. It was one of the biggest hits early in the starsâ€™ careers. Prabhas plays Venkat, an unemployed young man who falls in love with Shailaja (Trisha), a beautiful, quirky woman. The rain follows them throughout the story, starting from the first time Venkat sees Shailaja dancing in the rain and falls for her. Miscommunication, an evil father, and an even more evil villain drive them apart before they come back together. While Prabhas and Trisha went on to act together in Pournami and Bujjigadu, Varsham remains their most memorable romance drama.

Watch Varsham on the Telugu content streaming platform Aha.

Mirchi

Mirchi has Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, a fan favourite couple. Directed by Koratala Siva, Mirchi is set in the backdrop of factionalism and violence, a common theme in Telugu action films. The film is about the heroâ€™s journey of reconciliation with his rivals, trying hard to do this without violence. The film also stars Richa Gangopadhyay.

Watch Mirchi on Amazon Prime Video. English subtitles are available.

Darling

Darling is the story of Prabha (Prabhas) and Nandini (Kajal Aggarwal), who are separated in their childhood as their fathers, who are close friends, move apart. Reunited years later, Prabha makes many attempts to woo Nandini, and overcomes many obstacles to finally win her over.

While Darling may not have been one of Prabhasâ€™s most popular films, it is the term of endearment that Prabhas and his fans now use to address each other. It also remains a favourite among fans of Prabhas and Kajal.

Watch Darling on MX Player.

Eeswar

This is the debut film of Prabhas, through which he was introduced to the Telugu film industry as the nephew of popular Telugu actor Krishnam Raju. Though the movie did not do too well at the box office, Prabhas was noted for his acting skills.

Eeswar is the story of a motherless child, who grows up in a slum in the Dhoolpet area of Hyderabadâ€™s Old City. Eeswar hates his father for remarrying another woman. He falls in love with Indu (Sridevi Vijaykumar), who happens to be the daughter of a local MLA. How Eeswar manages to reconcile with his family and also wins Induâ€™s love is the rest of the film.

Watch Eeswar on MX Player.