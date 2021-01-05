You’ve done everything and more: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji's letter to employees

Atom IT

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji thanked employees for tackling challenges head-on in 2020, acknowledging that it was an extremely tough year. In a letter to employees, Premji said that 2020 would have been a milestone year for Wipro, even if the year ‘had not been what it turned out to be’. The year marked the 75th year of the founding of the company.

“2020 is a year that none of us will ever forget. And with good reason. For many, across the world, it has been a year of deep personal tragedy. For many more, it has been a very difficult year in multiple other ways. And almost no one has been left untouched by the upheavals that COVID-19 caused in 2020,” Premji wrote.

Thanking employees, he wrote, “So, in this toughest of tough years, I want to thank you. Profoundly. You have done everything and more, both professionally and personally – to tackle all challenges head-on. We stand here at the beginning of a new year – more resilient than ever before, reinvented and reconstructed for a changed world, and, with greater energy and confidence than ever before. All of this because of your dedication, ingenuity, and tenacity.”

He said that the company’s actions in 2020 have demonstrated clearly that they are worthy custodians of Wipro’s legacy. “Custodians, because we have to nurture and build on what we have, and then hand it over to another generation of Wiproites. Such that when Wipro is 150 years old, someone will write similar words, with even more pride,” he added.

“Our commitment to the Spirit of Wipro continues to be the most important enabler and the cornerstone of our efforts. This company is built on a foundation of values – and that is the way it will continue to grow. Our values come to life in our consistent behaviour – our habits, of: Being Respectful, Being Responsive, Always Communicating, Demonstrating Stewardship, and Building Trust. This is what brings our values-based culture to life every day, which is and will continue to be the bedrock of our continuing success,” he further wrote.

He signed off by saying that he is confident all employees will embody these values and together make Wipro soar to new heights.