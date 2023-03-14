‘You’re going to love our magical world!’ Samantha pens note after Shaakuntalam preview

A pan-India movie releasing in five languages, Shaakuntalam has been tentatively scheduled for release on April 14.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Samantha is all praises for her upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam, which is gearing up for a summer release on April 14. Shaakuntalam is going to be a pan-India movie releasing in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. A month ahead of the release date, actor Samantha watched the preview of the movie for the first time on Tuesday, March 14, along with the producers and director of the film.

“And I finally watched the movie today! Gunashekar garu.. You have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I cant wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there… you’re going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima… thank you for this wonderful journey. Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me,” she wrote on her social media handles.

The movie is being helmed by top Tollywood filmmaker Gunashekar. The director is known for his previous movies such as Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu, Anushka Shetty’s Rudramadevi, and Allu Arjun’s Varudu among others. He is also noted for his grand sets and the visual treat he provides the audience with his movies. The trailer of Shaakuntalam was also promising in this regard.

The period drama is adapted from legendary poet Kalidasa’s Abhignana Shaakuntalam. Besides Samantha in the titular role, the movie also features Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Goutami, Aditi, and Ananya Nagalla among others. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Guna Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Neelima Guna, daughter of director Gunashekar, is also on the board as one of the producers.

The film was earlier scheduled for a release on February 18, but was postponed and has now been tentatively scheduled for release on April 14.

Samantha, who was last seen in Yashoda, recently wrapped up a shooting schedule of the Indian spin-off of Citadel series, starring Varun Dhawan alongside her and directed by Raj and DK.