‘You have won a state award’, how Kerala’s best child actor got the news of her win

Caught by surprise as she walks home from school, Thanmaya at first refuses to believe the news before breaking into smiles.

A young girl in school uniform, walking along an unidentified road in Thiruvananthapuram, with a backpack on her and waving a lunch bag, stops suddenly to see people she knows in a car, waiting for her. Someone inside the car asks her, “Did you hear anything?”

“What?” the girl asks, smiling. “You have won the Kerala State Award for Best Child Actor (Female),” a man in the car tells her. Her face breaks into a big wide smile but she refuses to believe it. “No, you are fibbing,” she says, and then asks, “seriously?”. It is true, the people in the car say. Thanmaya Sol has won the award for her performance in Vazhakku.

Her family had gone in the car to wait for her when she came back from school and surprise her with the news. The video they shot of the girl’s genuine surprise has gone viral over the internet.

Thanmaya’s father Arun Sol was the associative producer of Vazhakku, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The film, led by actors Kani Kusruthi, Tovino Thomas and Sudev Nair, revolves around the meeting of a man on the verge of divorce with a mother and her daughter with speech disability. Thanmaya played the little girl with disability.